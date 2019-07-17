Able Export and Import Company CEO installed Abontidomhene

A 64-year-old entrepreneur has been installed as the new Chief of Kyebi and Abontidomhene of the Abuakwa traditional area in the Eastern Region.

Under the traditional title Osabarima Kwarfo Kwaberani, the Abontidomhene, known in private life as Mr Marfo Ofori Atta, was a security consultant and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Able Export and Import Company, prior to his enstoolment.

He succeeds the late Osabarima Boakye Kyiretwe Danquah, who died on October 31, last year.

The installation was amid pomp and pageantry, as the newly installed chief of Kyebi and Abontidomhene was carried in traditional palanquin, through the town to officially outdoor him, and show him to his people.

He was brought later to the Okyenhene’s Palace where he swore an oath of allegiance to Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, the Okyenhene and pledged to make himself available anytime he was called upon to provide his services.

As part of the ceremony, the kingmakers of the Abuakwa Traditional Council also installed a queen mother, Nana Akosua Saa Bayereman as Dwantuahemaa of the area.

Nana Fredua Agyeman Okunini who held the position of Asumkaahene was also elevated to Kyidompanyin of the traditional area.

They were also carried through the town and also made to swear the oath of allegiance to the Okyenhene.

The ceremony was climaxed with the playing of the Fontomfrom amid dancing and merrymaking.

Responding to their oath, the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, congratulated the new chief of Kyebi and the others and declared his preparedness to protect them whenever and wherever possible.

He, however, implored them to focus and help in bringing development to the area.

FROM AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN, KYEBI