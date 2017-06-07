ABL commemorates World Environment Day

Accra Brewery Limited has commemorated World Environment Day, with a call on Ghanaians to desist from practices that degrade and pollute the environment.

The high point of the commemoration was a donation of GHȻ10,000.00 worth of sanitation equipment to the Adabraka community, prior to joining some residents to clean up portions of the Graphic Road in Accra.

The Country Director of Accra Brewery Limited, Phillip Redman who donated the items reaffirmed ABL’s commitment to upholding and improving positive environmental practices within its operational enclave.

Whilst acknowledging that sustainable environmental practice is at the heart of the company’s operations, he commended the media for picking on the issue of environmental preservation and making same top on their agenda.

“This occasion has come at the time the media has taken the issue of environmental preservation seriously. As a community and environmentally friendly company committed to promoting good environmental practices we cannot help but commend the media for placing, as a top priority, environmental related issues,” he observed.

‘‘As a member of ABINBev, the world’s largest brewing company, the World Environmental Day presents us with a unique opportunity to not only demonstrate our dedication and support for positive environmental practices but most importantly, the occasion affords us the opportunity to educate and inspire our employees, suppliers and customers on how to engage in productive and environmentally friendly practices, both at the workplace and at home,” he further asserted.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Mr. Redman applauded employees for taking part in the clean-up exercise, which also coincided with the National Sanitation Day.

The Adabraka Atukpai Mantse, Nii Tetteh Adjabeng the second, was full of praise for ABL, saying “this company has been very good to our community over the years. We are glad to be a host”.

By Times Reporter