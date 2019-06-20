Abeka residents benefit from free health screening

More than 250 residents and traders of Abeka, in Accra, have benefitted from a free health screening exercise, organise by Asa Savings and Loans Limited.

This, according to the financial institution, formed parts of its corporate social responsibilities.

The screening was undertaken by health officials from the Modern Care Clinic at Lapaz, also in Accra.

Beneficiaries, including children, were screened for eye defects, hepatitis B, hypertension, diabetes and malaria among others.

Individuals who were diagnosed with health problems received medications, and they were advised to visit health facilities for immediate treatment of the ailments.

The Abeka market branch manager of the company, Madam Zalia Alhassan, told the Ghanaian Times in an interview during the exercise that, her outfit found it necessary to ensure their clients were in good health.

She said “this screening is not limited to our clients, but extends to anyone who wanted to benefit from it. We are happy to make an impact in the lives of everybody, not just our customers.”

Madam Alhassan advised the beneficiaries to be health conscious, by going for regular check up because “health is wealth.”

Hajia Jazawu Mashudu, a beneficiary, expressed gratitude to Asa Savings and Loans for the gesture, and called on other institutions to emulate the laudable move.

She said the financial institution, which had helped her expand her business, had proven that it did not only care about making profit, but also sought the well-being of customers.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU