Abedi urges ex-footballers to participate in administration

Three-time Africa best player, Abedi Ayew Pele, reckons it is about time footballers are involved in the running of the sport in Ghana.

The former Black Stars captain has, however, downplayed his interest in vying for the mantle as Ghana FA boss following the decision of incumbent Kwesi Nyantakyi not to seek re-election at the end of his fourth term in 2019.

“If you look at what has been the trend today, it’s been so that ex-footballers have taken the forte in their countries so what is different between other African countries and Ghana?

“If those are the policies that are being put in place, we welcome them. It is not bad that an ex-footballer takes over.

“If we leave the boxing to boxers, football to the footballers, it only makes sense. It brings a whole lot of sanity into the game; so we’re looking forward to it,” he said in an interaction with the media. – supersport