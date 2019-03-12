News

Abandoned Vehicle now Refuse Dump

GT ONLINE March 12, 2019
A double cabin pick-up with registration number WR 6560 C parked near the New Times Corporation Office on the JH Scheck Avenue (Harbour-Market Circle Road) in Takoradi in the Western Region has been turned into a refuse dump.

The double cabin pick up has been abandoned there for more than two years now and passers-by and residents around have converted the bucket of the pick-up into a refuse dump.

The Ghanaian Times is appealing to the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly to contact the relevant bodies to get the owner of the car to remove it from the area because it is an eye sore to the public.

FROM PETER GBAMBILA, TAKORADI

