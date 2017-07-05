Abandon VAR system – Adusei

A Technical Instructor of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Anthony Adusei, has called for a second look at the video assistant refereeing (VAR) system.

The technology, experimented by FIFA, the world’s football governing body, at the just-ended Confederations Cup in Russia, is designed to aid officiating, using a computer-generated evidence.

It is part of the drive to prevent controversies in football matches, particularly, in the international competitions.

Mr Adusei told the GNA Sports in Kumasi that the system in its present form, did not allow for free-flowing football.

“We are looking at a system where an ongoing match can sometimes be paused for two to three minutes before a referee takes decision on an incident” and he said that would affect the flow of the game.

The CAF Technical Instructor indicated that football “just like any other sport comes with its own debates, which adds up to the excitement”.

“Errors are bound to be committed by referees, and this is also part of any sporting discipline”, he added.

Mr Adusei advised FIFA to strive to engineer a more practical system to further assist referees in their work, insisting that the VAR also had its down side.

He cited an instance in the Germany-Chile final match of the Confederations Cup, where a Chilean player, Jara, was let off the hook and only awarded a yellow card for a red card offence after the VAR system failed to capture him elbowing an opponent. -GNA