A touch of Eleven 11 Atale

With the hope of penetrating the international market with its exquisite products, a Ghanaian-based African Fashion entity “Eleven 11 Atale” is making roads in the country at the moment.

The traditional, local or African wear is properly and carefully designed with authentic African fabric to suit all occasions and meant for men.

“In fact looking good is all about the eye seeing and appreciating beautiful products churned out of one’s creativity”, Nii Arday, Chief Executive Officer said, in an interaction with The Spectator on Monday.

According to him, about 50 per cent of one’s neat appearance in public was from “your inside and it takes your confidence and swag to shine from within which eventually radiates through your clothing.”

The much talked about Eleven 11 Atale has produced stylish designs for its cherished customers who always look resplendent in them.

“Our designs make our clients feel elegant, proud and excited”, the CEO emphasised.

By Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah