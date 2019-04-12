95 Papaye workers receive awards

The management of Papaye Fast Food Limited, yesterday in Accra, awarded 95 members of its staff for long service, good conduct and dedicated service to the company.

The staff who received deep freezers, double door fridges, flat screen satellite television sets, certificates of recognition and cash prizes, had worked with the company for 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years.

Mr John Quansah was adjudged the overall best worker for 2018, for his selfless contribution to the development of the company.

Speaking at the biannual Workers’ Award Ceremony, the Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Madam Elizabeth Sackey, said Papaye had become a brand in the country because of its excellent service delivery, reliability and high standards over the years.

She noted that that the youth constituted a major source of the human capital for the transformational agenda of the country.

The minister, therefore, said efforts should be made to engage their talents and skills for sustained growth of the economy in both the formal and informal sectors.

Madam Sackey urged Papaye to device strategies to entice and retain customers and staff.

“When you value and give recognition to your employees, their satisfaction and productivity rises and they are motivated to maintain or improve on their performance,” she added.

Madam Sackey commended management of Papaye for complimenting government’s efforts in creating jobs for the youth.

Mr Divine Kwadwo Asiedu, Chief Executive Officer of Papaye, noted that a well- motivated staff performed extremely well, knowing that their labour would be rewarded.

He admonished the workers to desist from gossiping at the work place, saying “this behaviour negatively affects productivity”.

Mr Asiedu entreated the workers not to take hasty decisions that would affect them and the company adversely.

The Executive Chairman of the company, Mr Samir Kalmoni, assured workers of more investments in machinery, equipment, and materials, aimed at modernising the operations of the company, to satisfy customers and make staff more efficient.

He congratulated the award winners for their distinguished and excellent performance, and urged them to put in their best.



BY ABEDUWAA LUCY APPIAH AND FREDERICK GADESE-MENSAH