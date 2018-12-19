95 graduate from KAIPTC

Ninety-five students of the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) have graduated with Master of Arts (M.A) Degrees in various disciplines.

The 2018 graduating class comprised of the fourth batch of the Executive M.A in Conflict Peace and Security, seventh batch of the M.A in Conflict Peace and Security, and the sixth cohort for the M.A in Gender Peace and Security.

Notable amongst the graduants were government officials, politicians, civil servants and renowned Broadcast Journalist and 2016 Journalist of the Year, Kwame Sefa Kayi.

Delivering his address, the Commandant of the KAIPTC Air Vice Marshall (AVM) Griffith Santrofi Evans, announced a new five-year strategic plan for the centre, effective 2019, aimed at making the centre a household name for all actors on African peace and stability.

According to him, the training centre had projected to become a trusted partner of International organisations in the promotion of peace and security on the continent in the next five years.

The Air vice Marshall said that with the adverse change of the global market, it was the duty of the centre to meet up to the current standards by creating a learning environment that groomed sought-after professionals.

AVM Evans advised the graduants to maintain the same spirit of grit, commitment, open-mindedness and persistence that they had exhibited at the centre to make a difference wherever they found themselves.

Mr E. Ishmael Yamson, chairman of Ishmael Yamson and Associates, a consultancy, said the advancement of Information Communication Technology (ICT) had great impact in the socio-development of the world, it was also tantamount to misinformation, saying that “the speed at which information was shared had enormous implications for governments, security agencies and businesses.”

Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area, Western Region, who was the special guest, launched the KAIPTC’s journal of African Peace and Security.

Captain Linda Patience Oboh, a public relations officer with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) headquarters in Accra was adjudged the overall best graduating student.

