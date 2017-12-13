91 farmers in LaNMMA receive agro-input for ‘planting for food and jobs’

Ninety-One farmers in the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality have registered under the government’s planting for food and jobs flagship programme.

They would cultivate 42 hectares of maize and 29 hectares of vegetables.

The groups have already been supplied with 213 bags of NPK fertilizer, 75 bags of Urea fertiliser, 13 bags of seed maize and 22 packets of seed pepper.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ms Jennifer Dede Afagbedzi, disclosed this at this year’s Farmers Day celebrations at the Pantang Village in the Greater Accra on Friday.

A 48-year-old farmer, Mr Abraham Amadu, was adjudged the overall best municipal farmer.

He received a tricycle, cutlasses, Wellington boots, spraying machine, agro-chemicals and mosquito nets, while eight others who excelled in the various categories were also presented with agri-inputs.

According to the MCE, the government has reduced the cost of the fertiliser, given the farmers the option of either pay in full or pay half at the collection points and pay the rest at the end of the year.

She has, therefore, appealed to the youth to take advantage of government’s agricultural policies aimed at creating jobs for improved socio- economic growth.

The Youth in Agriculture programme, she explained, was established to motivate the youth to accept and appreciate farming or food production as a commercial venture.

“All these initiatives are to help address the country’s unemployment challenges as the sector has the potential to absorb significant portions of the unemployed youth to make them self reliant,” she added.

Ms. Afagbedzi said the municipality has begun implementing the Sustainable Livelihood and Transparency of local Authorities (SLATLA) to support the youth to go into mushroom production, grass cutter rearing, vegetable production and poultry production.

She urged the two senior high schools in the area to take advantage of the free land on their compounds and undertake large scale farming to ensure food security for their schools as well as generate revenue.

The MCE charged the residents to protect the water bodies and plant trees to control global warming, adding that trees improve air quality by producing oxygen, conserving water and preserve soil and support wildlife.

Ms Afagbedzi urged an end to discrimination against persons living with HIV and the vulnerable and also called for more support for the victims to enable them to get their medication regularly.

The Member of Parliament for the area, Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Saddique, urged the people to support the government’s initiatives for the economic growth of the municipality.

By Lawrence Vomafa-Akpalu