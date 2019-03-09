86 detectives undergo training to upgrade skills

An eight-week training for 86 detectives drawn from the various security agencies ended in Accra yesterday.

The training, which was aimed at boosting the skills of the participants, was sponsored by Strengthen Action Against Corruption (STAAC), a United Kingdom non-governmental organisation in collaboration with International Police (INTERPOL) and MTN.

The participants were drawn from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Prisons Service, Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Narcotic Control Board, Ghana Armed Forces, and Bureau of National Investigations.

The Executive Director of EOCO, Commissioner of Police (COP) Frank Adu-Poku (rtd), who officially closed the programme, said it was imperative that law enforcement agencies collaborate to build capacity of its personnel for them to be efficient, effective and ready to deal with any criminal issue.

He said the threat posed to human security, peace and development by criminals could not be ignored hence, the need to train personnel to address the situation.

COP Adu-Poku commended heads of security agencies for collaborating to train the participants to combat crime in the country.

The Executive Director urged them to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

The Commandant of the Detective Training Academy, Chief Superintendent of Police (C/Supt) Benjamin Affisah, said participants were taken through subjects such as criminal law and procedure, cyber crime, child friendly policing, crime scene management, customer care, intelligence gathering and criminal investigation.

He urged the participants to put to use what they had learnt to help them in their career, and also called on them to be good ambassadors of their respective organisations for the betterment of the country.

Additionally, he Commandant advised them to maintain their networking to foster active collaboration.

The overall best award went to Detective Mark Effah of the Upper West Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

As part of the programme, certificates were presented to the participants.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI