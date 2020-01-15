81 arrested for violating bye-laws of STMA

Eighty one individuals who violated the stipulated bye-laws on environmental cleanliness within the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) have been made to face the full rigours of the law.

These “social deviants “who were arrested for either defecating openly or dumping rubbish in unapproved areas paid fines between GH¢300 and GH¢ 1,000.

Alhaji Abdul Karim Hudu, the Environmental Health Officer for the STMA told the Ghana News Agency that all the 81 prosecuted during the year under review came from new Takoradi, Amanful, Ekuasi, Mpeasem, Nkotompo and around the Sekondi Seashore.

Reasons for their behaviour span from the fact that their landlords had prevented access to the places of convenience, the lock-up of public facilities at wee hours and the general lack of the facilities in some homes.

The Environmental Officer said the assembly would concentrate on weedy and unkempt surroundings and people found guilty would be prosecuted.

The assembly in order to address open defecation and other forms of insanitary condition was laising with private businesses to provide biogas facilities for homes at affordable prices.

