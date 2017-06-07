8 players receive Man-of-the-Match awards

Eight players have received mobile phones as prizes after being adjudged Match-of-the-Match in their respective Ghana Premier League (GPL) week 17 matches honoured over the weekend.

With the 5-0 demolition of Accra Hearts of Oak by WAFA dominating media space, the Academy side’s sensation, Majeed Ashimeru, headed the list of winners for the week with his display against the Phobians.

Ashimeru scored a goal to crown his performance to grab the NASCO Man-of- the-Match prize.

In Berekum where Chelsea dramatically recorded a 3-2 win over Aduana Stars, the Match-of-the-Match award sponsored by NASCO Phones was presented to hat-trick hero, Alfred Okai Quaye but Akwasi Acheampong won it in Bechem United’s 2-0 win over Wa All Stars in Bechem.

Ashantigold’s Theophilus Nyame became the first player to win the award for two successive occasions for an outstanding play in their 3-0 thrashing of Ebusua Dwarfs.

Nyame also won it in week 16 against Wa All Stars.

Despite Elmina Sharks’s late show to beat Medeama 2-0 in Elmina, the performance of the visiting goalkeeper, Yaw Ansah, caught the eyes of the selectors to win the Match-of-the-Match accolade.

In Tamale, Ibrahim Giyasu was declared Man-of-the-Match in Bolga All Stars’ 1-1 draw with Inter Allies, while Joseph Paintsil of Tema Youth won the prize in his side’s goalless draw with Liberty Professionals in Tema as David Agordome won it in Accra Great Olympics draw with Kumasi Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.

All the winners received NASCO Legacy X5 mobile phones.

By Times Sports Reporter