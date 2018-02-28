8 markets selected for rewiring under MiDA Compact II programme

Eight selected markets in Greater Accra and the Northern regions are to be rewired under the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) Compact II programme

They include Madina, Mokola, Agbogbloshie, Dansoman, Kaneshie, Timber markets and Tamale Central and Timber market.

The exercise dubbed, Access Project (AP) is worth $498.2 million and seeks to provide safe, quality and reliable electricity in some markets and other social institutions.

It would also provide public lighting in the markets and economic enclaves improve the electricity infrastructure networks and deal with all illegal connections.

Addressing participants at a stakeholder meeting in Accra on Tuesday, the Director of Generation Projects, MiDA, Mawunyo Rubson, said the interventions proposed for the selected markets and economic enclaves, among others, include replacing existing distribution network with high voltage distribution system and installing new security lighting in the country.

He said the AP would directly impact the earning opportunities of people and also address social and gender inequalities.

According to Mr. Rubson, women’s income generating activities required high energy inputs while their access to modern energy for productive use is limited, ‘As most of the businesses in the markets are owned by low-income women, increased lighting and access to electricity will improve their income,’.

Mr Mawunyo said MiDA would continue long-term solutions, including partnerships, outreach and awareness that would improve safe, cost effective and legal electricity services among enterprises in targeted regions.

Mr Samuel Nee Abbey, Manager, Donor Projects of the Electricity Company of Ghana, said his outfit would continue to collaborate with organisations to provide reliable service to Ghanaians.

He cautioned people who engaged in illegal connections, which often cause fire outbreaks and financial lost to the state to desist from that behaviour.

The president of the Greater Accra Markets Association, Madam Mercy Naa Afrowa Needjan commended the MiDA and ECG for the project and said the association would co-operate for the needed assistance.

She was optimistic that the project would provide security and prevent fire outbreaks in the markets.

By Agnes Opoku Sarpong.