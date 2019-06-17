70 graduates for studies in Israel

Seventy Ghanaian graduates will travel to Israel in September for studies in agripreneurship and agribusiness for a period of 11 months.

The annual programme is a collaboration between the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) and the Agrostudies Company Limited, an Israeli organisation that provides unique apprenticeship in agriculture.

Speaking at an orientation for the students in Accra on Thursday, Mr George Oduro, a Deputy Minister of MoFA said the government was committed to making agriculture a priority in Ghana for sustainable development.

He added that the government was committed to implementing programmes that would modernise the country’s agriculture sector, to create more job opportunities for the youths and graduates of the country and to reduce unemployment in the country.

Mr Oduro, therefore, advised the graduates to put up “good behaviours, be disciplined, obedient and hardworking” adding that they must return to Ghana at the end of their studies to contribute to national development.

“We are not going to use this opportunity to jeopardise the relationship between Israel and Ghana, please at the end of your programme make sure you return to your country, practise what you acquired over there and set up your own lucrative businesses,” he cautioned.

Mr Oduro indicated that MoFA was establishing ‘Green House Villages’ for vegetable farming across the country to support the graduates who would benefit from the programme.

“We are establishing huge Green House villages for vegetable farms at Akomadan and Dawhyena and Kasoa, so when you come, the money that you saved over there we would send you there to manage the vegetable farms,” he disclosed.

Ms Shani Cooper, the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, on her part encouraged that graduates to take their studies seriously to achieve success, adding “This is the first step towards your success as you have joined the agro study programme.”

She underscored the relationship between the state of Israel and Ghana, adding that their bilateral relationship had been excellent since 1957, based on development, business, education and infrastructure.

The Israel Ambassador commended MoFA for cooperating with the government of Israel for a laudable education initiative and vowed that Israel would be a sustainable partner to Ghana.

Mr Yaron Tamir, the Chief Executive Officer of Agrostudies Company, said the students would collaborate with dozens of selected farms in Israel and would ensure each graduate was nurtured in a most enabling and stimulating learning environment.

Mr Tamir added that the graduates would be exposed to the most advanced agricultural working methods and mechanisms in Israel.

