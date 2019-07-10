7 wounded, structures burnt in clash over land

A bloody clash over a disputed parcel of land at Dagombaline in the Asokore- Mampong municipality in Ashanti, has left seven persons with severe machete wounds, two buildings and a makeshift structure burnt down.

It all started when a supposed landowner of the area was said to have secured a court order to demolish structures which served as a haven for some squatters.

The affected squatters were said to have not taken the ejection exercise lightly and set the buildings and the structure on fire, after police personnel who were called in to ensure calm, were caught in the crossfire and had to call for reinforcement.

The irate squatters attacked the police officers with stones, sticks and other offensive weapons.

“Immediately after the police left the scene, the two buildings and the makeshift structure serving as a house, were set ablaze, destroying properties estimated to cost thousands of Ghana Cedis,” a resident told the Ghanaian Times.

Ishmael Abdul-Rahman, son of the land owner, indicated the Police personnel were called in to ensure that the court order was executed.

However, in the heat of the attack, the police retreated for reinforcement.

Most of the residents have also started fleeing the area for fear of reprisal attacks.

The seven persons who suffered machete wounds on their head, hands and other parts of their bodies were rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital for treatment.

As at the time of filing the report, the police were yet to return to the area after the burning of the buildings and structure.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE, KUMASI