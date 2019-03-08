7 groups demo against luxury tax

Members of the Vehicle and Asset Dealers Association Ghana (VADAG) yesterday embarked on a demonstration to impress home their demand for the government to scrap the luxury vehicle tax.

According to them, the levy imposed on such vehicles was collapsing their businesses and needed to be looked at again.

The demonstration which was embarked on with about 40 vehicles started from Obra Spot at around 9:30a.m through the principal streets of Adabraka, Farisco, TUC, Ministries, Accra Sport Stadium.

The demonstrators who were clad in red bands wielded placards with inscriptions ‘Mr President 2020 is just at the corner,’ Give us explanation on luxurious tax,’ ‘Take off the vehicle luxury taxes,’ ‘Car dealers y’enu yehu’ to wit car dealers we have regretted, ‘Remove the killer taxes.’

They later presented petitions to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, and to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, which was received on his behalf by Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, Deputy Chief of Staff.

The President of the VADAG, Mr Eric Kweku Boateng said, the petitions have been sent to key government agencies such as Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Speaker of Parliament, Minister of Transport, Minister of Finance and Parliament Select Committee on Finance, Roads and Transport but to no avail.

He said the demonstration would be replicated in all the others regions if Government within two weeks fails to address their concerns raised in the petition.

“We would not stop with the demonstration on the levy till government listens to us,” he stressed.

Mr Boateng said the taxes have been implemented since last year and its effect was affecting their businesses.

In the petition the members indicated their displeasure about the imposition of the luxurious vehicle levy captured in the 2018 budget statement and backed by Act 969 which was passed by parliament and subsequently accented by the President on July 31, 2018.

The Act per Section 1 seeks to impose an annual levy which is to be known as luxury vehicle levy on vehicles with engine capacities ranging from 2,9,3.0,3.5,4.0 and upwards.

The petition explained that 2.9 – 3.0 engine capacity would be paying GH¢1,000, 3.5 – 4.0 would pay GH¢1,500 and 4.5 upwards would pay GH¢ 2,000.

Mr Jinapor assured the members that the petition would be looked into and communicated to members.

