7 GNFS personnel sacked

Seven personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have been dismissed by the service for various offences, within the past ten months.

The personnel, who include two females and of the junior ranks, were reported to have deserted their post for more than ten days and also absented themselves from work among others.

The Head of Public Relations (PR) of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Divisional Officer Grade II (DOII) Ellis Okoe Robinson, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

He said the Administration of the GNFS would not shield any officer who goes contrary to the law.

DOII Robinson stated that some personnel have been awarded within the same period, for their dedication and meticulous work to the GNFS.

The PRO said that it was against the service regulations for personnel to excuse his or her self from post for ten days without lawful permission.

DOII Robinson urged personnel to abide by the ethics of the profession to protect the image of the GNFS.

“The personnel should also familiarise themselves with the Service’s rules and regulation, stating that the ignorant of the law is not an excuse, ”he added

Touching on fire safety issues, DO II Robinson assured the public of the Service’s mandate to ensure that lives and properties were

He urged the public to make fire safety a priority at all times to reduce the menace of fire out breaks in the country.

The head of PR appealed to the media to collaborate with the GNFS in its sensitisation programme to promote fire safety.

﻿BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI