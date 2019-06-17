Crime

7 die, 48 in injured in Odumase-Krobo accident

June 17, 2019
A rescue team at the accident scene

Seven people died on the spot at the weekend when the bus in which they were travelling, plunged into the valley in a curve on the Asitey Mountains near Odumase-Krobo in the Eastern Region.

Forty eight others; 28 females and 20 males, who sustained various degrees of injuries had been sent to the Atua Government Hospital and Martin De Pores Hospital respectively for medical attention, and the deceased had been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ebenezer Tetteh, confirmed the accident to the Ghanaian Times.

He said the accident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. when the driver, Bernard Ababio, 43, driving the  Daewoo 55-seater bus with registration number GV 2492-14, belonging to the Volta River Authority (VRA), allegedly failed its brake while descending the mountain and veered off the road into the valley.

He said some of the occupants of the vehicle were workers of the VRA.

DSP Ababio disclosed that personnel of the Ghana Fire Service and police, rushed to the scene and took the deceased to the morgue, and the injured to hospitals for medical attention.  


FROM AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN, KOFORIDUA

