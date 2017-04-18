6th in a row for WAFA …As Kotoko fall, Hearts draw

Surprised league leaders, WAFA stretched their lead on the table after a 2-0 win over Bolga All Stars on Sunday at their Sogakope base after week 12 round of matches of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

But Kumasi Asante Kotoko saw their plight worsened at Wa where Wa All Stars defeated them 1-0 in Godwin Ablordey’s first match in charge as caretaker trainer and Accra Hearts of Oak overcoming a scare from Elmina Sharks to draw 1-1.

It was the third week running for WAFA at the top for recording the 2-0 win over Bolga All Stars which happens to be the sixth on the row.

Right back Caleb Amankwah scored the opening goal in the 44th minute before Gideon Waja scored beautifully from a free-kick which took a deflection off the wall to wall to beat goalkeeper Sulemana Abdul Aziz of the visitors.

But Kotoko have themselves to blame for the defeat after squandering a second-half penalty awarded them before the 1-0 fall to the Wa strugglers.

The Porcupine Warriors had hoped the sack of Coach Zdravko Lugarusic would mark the end of their troubles but that was not to be as Kweku Asuandzie Baffoe scored in the 35th minute.

Kotoko upped their play in a bid to get the equaliser but met a stubborn goalkeeper, Richard Ofori who made a lot of breathtaking saves to deny the Asanteman warriors.

The height of his excellent display was the important save of Abeiku Ainoonson’s 58th minute penalty.

In Accra, Hearts laboured to earn a point in a frustrating draw with Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The confident looking Sharks fetched the leader through Joseph Mensah in the 59th minute.

It came as a rude shock for the hosts but they responded well to find the equaliser through in-form Winful Cobbinah in the 63rd minute.

Accra Great Olympics put their troubles aside to snatch a point at the Dansoman Park where they held Liberty Professionals 0-0.

Olympics was the brightest side in the early stages of the encounter and could have opened the scoring in the 20th minute through Bernardinho Tetteh but a great save by goalkeeper Eric Andoh denied them.

But the Scientific Soccer boys came out from their shells as they took the game to the away side but could not break the deadlock as referee Otis Oppong brought the first stanza to an end.

Olympics improved in the second half but failed to create any clear cut chance.

On Saturday, Bechem United lost 2-0 away to Medeama SC at the T&A Park. Paul Aidoo, from a spot kick and Amos Korankye were the scorers for the Tarkwa Mauves.