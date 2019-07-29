60 approved for NDC primaries in Volta Region

The Vetting Committee of the National Democratic congress (NDC) has approved 60 parliamentary aspirants to contest in the forthcoming primaries of the Party in the Volta Region.

Paul Mensah Voegborlo and William Mawuli Ahado, aspirants for Keta and North Tongu Constituencies respectively, were disqualified by the Committee, chaired by Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman of the party.

The Committee also placed the approval of Madam Rebecca Agbogah, an aspirant for Adaklu Constituency on hold.

Mr Ampofo told journalists at the end of the exercise that Madam Agbogah’s approval was put on hold following the receipt of information, and that checks would be conducted to determine her approval or disqualification.

He also said Mr Rockson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi, was out of the country on a national assignment and would be vetted later in Accra.

Mr Ampofo said the quality of aspirants was “reassuring”, an indication of the human resource the Party was blessed with, and that Volta would produce quality parliamentarians to develop the region and the country.

“It is the first step of our giant walk to the seat of government. Since Volta has the quality of human resource, the Party is on course. Volta is on course for victory in 2020”, he said.

The Chairman commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise, and said the committee had done a “thorough job” and created a level playing field and a friendly atmosphere.

He said aspirants were made to sign a declaration to conduct their campaigns for the primaries in a “serene environment devoid of character assassination, and name calling”.

“They have indicated to us through their signature that they will respect the outcome of the elections once conducted in a free and fair manner, and will not contest as independent candidates if they do not win”.

A total of 12 females out of 60 aspirants have been approved for the primaries scheduled for 24 August. – GNA