6 Fire Service personnel ‘attack’ radio station after ‘April Fool’ prank

About six Fire Service personnel at Nkoranza in the Bono East Region yesterday stormed Dero FM, a local radio station and physically assaulted seven staff of the station.

The personnel were alleged to have vandalised studio equipment including microphones and consul.

The assault follows an alleged “April fool prank” about an accident had occurred at Donkro-Nkwanta, a town in the Nkoranza South Municipality.

In an interview with the programme manager of the station, who is also the morning show host, Francis Kwame Boateng he said the station received an SOS call from a resident of Donkro-Nkwanta informing them about a motor accident in the area which needed a rescue team from the Fire Service to save the victims.

He said a colleague at the station quickly called the Fire Service to inform them about the said motor accident.

Upon receiving the message, the personnel rushed to the scene only to realise that they had been misled on a wild goose chase.

This infuriated them and they stormed the FM station, beating staff of the station and destroying anything in sight.

When contacted the Nkoranza Fire Commander, Divisional Officer (DO) III Williams Oppong confirmed the story but was quick to add that the issue had been resolved amicably.

However the programme manager of Dero FM denied the claim explaining that it was a mere meeting between the two parties at the instance of the Municipal Police Command.

Mr Boateng said the Management of the station was not taking the matter lightly indicating that the owner of the station, Major Derrick Oduro, Deputy Minister of Defence, who is also the MP for Nkoranza North, had taken up the matter.

On his part, Chief Supt William Gyamfi, Nkoranza, Municipal Police Commander confirmed the story but declined further comments on the issue.

FROM DANIEL DZIRASAH, SUNYANI