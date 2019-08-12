6 die, 12 injured in accident at Kwahu Tafo

Six persons died, and 12 others were injured in an accident that occurred last Friday, at about 1: 30 pm at Kwahu Tafo in the Eastern Region.

Three died at the accident scene, while three others were pronounced dead while receiving treatment at the at the Kwahu Clinic.

The bodies of the six had been deposited at mortuary at the Kwahu Government Hospital awaiting autopsy, and the injured, including the driver have been taken to the same hospital and the Kwahu Tafo Clinic.

The Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, confirmed the story to Ghanaian Times.

He said 15 passengers were on board the Kia Rhino truck with the registration number GM 1250- 16 that was moving towards Nketepa from Miaso in the region.

DSP Tetteh said the loaded truck upon reaching a section of the road between Kwahu Tafo and Adawso veered off the road into the bush.

He said with the help of some Good Samaritans, the victims were rescued and taken to the Kwahu Tafo Clinic and Kwahu Government Hospital.

He said three of the victims, who receiving treatment at the Kwahu Clinic, were pronounced dead later in the day and have been taken to the Kwahu Government hospital for preservation whiles efforts were being made to locate their families.

