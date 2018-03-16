$6.18m project for farmer-based co-ops launched in Tamale

The Korean government is ready to share its development experience in the cooperative system to help improve the livelihood of Ghanaians.

The Korean Ambassador to Ghana, Sungson Kim stated this at the launch of a 6.18 million dollar project aimed at strengthening farmer cooperatives in Tamale in the Northern Region here yesterday.

The project seeks to improve the livelihood of the rural farmers and is being funded by Korean government under the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

Meant to span for two years, the project would encourage and promote

the formation of Farmer Based Cooperatives (FBCs) and Farmer based Organisations (FBOs) to enhance food production and increase income levels of farmers at the rural community level.

Mr Kim stated that cooperatives play a key role in the enhancement of the livelihood of farmers and that the Korean government was willing to assist develop effective cooperative systems in the country, particularly in the Northern, Upper East and West regions.

He emphasised that the country was blessed with fertile land and if put to good use could help address poverty.

The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah speaking at the launch of the project, pledged government’s commitment to the smooth implementation of the project.

He assured that government would put in the necessary measures to ensure that the objectives of the project were realised.

Mr Baffour-Awuah was optimistic that the successful implementation of the project would address the high levels of poverty in the three Northern regions in particular and the country as a whole.

He said the ministry was working hard to create jobs for the youth and would therefore not hesitate to collaborate with development partners to create an enabling environment to woo more support for the youth.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed commended the Korean government for the project, saying it would not only help improve the livelihood of the people but would improve food security.

CAPTION: Mr Sungson Kim