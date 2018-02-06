55 public toilets in Nkoranza District turn white elephant

Fifty public places of convenience constructed by the Nkoranza North District Assembly of Brong-Ahafo Region in 26 electoral areas have virtually become a white elephant.

The facilities have not been used after construction because the people prefer to go “free range” (open defecation) than paying 0.50 pesewas to attend to nature’s call in the facility.

This came to light when the Parliamentary Select Committee on Local Government and Rural Development embarked on a monitoring visit to six municipal and district assemblies in the region, to assess how the assemblies were performing in key areas such as internally generated and disability funds, and sanitation issues were being managed in the districts.

The Environmental Officer of the assembly, Joseph Agyeman Gyasi, told the committee about the lack of non-patronage of the sanitation facility.

He said the district has an estimated population of 76,000

The visit was also to enable the eight-member committee chaired by Mrs. Patricia Appiagyei to submit a report to the administrator of the common fund for a fair distribution of resources to the various assemblies across the country.

The committee which was unhappy with the situation in the area called on the District Chief Executive, Gifty Akosa Arthur, to as a matter of urgency end the open defecation practice before cholera and other diseases break out in the district.

According to the committee government took a serious view of sanitation issues and therefore contracted private companies such as Zoomlion to deal with such matter to prevent outbreak of disease in the country.

The Environmental Officer further explained that the age old practice of open defecation by the people was as a result of the large stretch of undeveloped lands in the area, adding that communities such as Yefiri, Droman Kesse, Busunya, among other places, which have toilet facilities have all been abandoned.

He said lack of logistics and equipment was affecting the education drive by the assembly to change the negative practice of the people and appealed to the committee to ensure that a motorbike was provided to his outfit to enable him carry out his work.

From Daniel Dzirasah, Busunya