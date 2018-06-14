52,000 buy MTN shares in two weeks

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of MTN Ghana shares has attracted massive public response with more than 52,000 people subscribing to the shares since it was launched a fortnight ago.

About 94 per cent of the shares were bought through mobile money channels.

These came to light when the MTN IPO was launched in Ho on Tuesday.

“Today marks a rare opportunity for Ghanaians to invest in Ghana’s best mobile voice, with 17.8 million subscribers representing 47.6 per cent market share; best mobile data, with 12 million active subscribers, representing 56.5 per cent market share and best Mobile Money with, 11.6 million registered wallets with and 93.9 per cent market share of mobile money float”, Mr Sam Addo, General Manager of MTN Business said.

He said that with 17 million MTN subscribers including 1,125,067 from the Volta Region, there were bright prospects for investing in MTN shares.

“We have more than 200,000 retailers and Mobile Money service has contributed significantly to employment creation with jobs for over 100,000 merchant points across the country who received a total of about US$50 million as commission in 2017”, he revealed.

Mr Addo said that MTN paid a total of GH¢1.05million of taxes for the year 2017, adding that out of its profits, MTN Ghana Foundation was well resourced to continue to invest in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment.

In the Volta Region, he said that MTN Ghana had 147 3G sites and 24 4G sites at the end of last year.

This year, an additional 192 3G sites and 25 4G sited were being deployed in the region and that underlined the importance of the Volta region to the company, said Mr Addo.

The Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Mr Maxwell Blagodzi, who was the guest of honour, commended MTN Ghana for the innovations it had adopted with the IPO.

For instance, he said that the mobile money platform for the IPO was a brilliant idea that would make it easy for people to invest in the shares.