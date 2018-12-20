52 officers graduate from Staff College

A total of 52 security officers from four African countries last Friday graduated from the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), Junior Division.

The Junior Staff Course 70 graduands consisted of 42 officers from Ghana Army, one from Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority; five from the Armed Forces of Nigeria; two from the Botswana Defence Force and one from Armed Forces of Liberia.

The 18-week course, started on August 4, 2018, aimed at training selected officers in communication and leadership skills to enable them perform staff functions up to the rank of captain or its equivalent.

Lieutenant Ruth Kyei-Amponsah of the Ghana Armed Forces was adjudged the overall best officer. She is one of eight females from the Ghana Army and Navy who undertook the course.

Giving an overview of the course, Brigadier-General Mike Akpatsu, the Assistant Commandant of the College said the officers toured selected Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the Western Region.

He said they researched into socio-economic and cultural challenges affecting the development of the region, including the impact of small-scale mining on children in the region and produced reports that had been forwarded to the GAF headquarters for attention.

Brigadier-General Akpatsu commended the officers for their zeal and charged them to distinguish themselves in their respective offices and countries and let the knowledge imbibed in them reflect in their operations.

Brigadier-General Samuel Baafi (Rtd) called for a sustained relationship between African countries to enable them to successfully manage emerging security threats.

This, he said, was because the contemporary security issues required the combined efforts of all national and international law enforcement agencies as well as the judiciary, traditional leaders and civil society groups.

To the officers, he asked them to develop an uncompromising will to succeed.

