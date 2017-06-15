GFA, PLB warn Aduana Stars

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Premier League Board (PLB) have condemned in no uncertain terms the action of Aduana Stars to prevent crew and staff of StarTimes, Broadcast Right holders of the Ghana Premier League, from telecasting the match day 18 league game against Kumasi Asante Kotoko played on Monday June 12, 2017 at Dormaa-Ahenkro.

Despite Aduana FC being formally informed of the live telecast schedule, they prevented the television crew of the official broadcaster from covering the match in clear violation of PLB’s directive.

The board takes a dim view of the unfortunate development in Dormaa Ahenkro and warned that such militant attitude will not be countenanced.

The board, at its meeting on Tuesday June 13, evaluated official reports from the match and has accordingly referred the incident to the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA for the necessary action to be taken.

We want to reiterate our abhorrence to such violent behavior, and all stakeholders are reminded that the GFA/PLB will deal ruthlessly with any club caught in acts which bring the league into disrepute.-GFA