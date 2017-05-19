In-form Black Starlets captain Eric Ayiah and Guinean Djibril Fandje Toure have jumped to the top of the goal king chart at the 12th edition of the CAF U17 Championship on-going in Gabon with four goals apiece.

Ayiah’s brace in each of Ghana’s two games against Cameroon and host nation Gabon has put him at par with Toure who hit the only hat-trick of the competition so far against the host nation last Sunday and scored the only goal on Wednesday in their 1-1 draw game with Cameroon.

The joint leaders would go head-to-head tomorrow with the hope of adding to their tally.

Ayiah has served notice of winning the Golden Shoe award with eight goals and has four more to score if he is to achieve that, and with three more games to play, it remains to be seen if he can keep to his promise.

Toure, the Les Cadets Syli livewire also has a penchant for goals and with the two breathing on each other’s neck, tomorrow’s game would be a perfect stage for the two to show their worth.

Ghanaian duo of Emmanuel Toku and Ibrahim Sulley are on two goals each same as Abdoul Karim Sanda of Niger.