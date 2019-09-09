500 km Elubo-Aflao railway project in pipeline …as part of trans-ECOWAS transportation



The government has commenced processes to construct over 500 kilometres rail-line from Elubo in the Western Region to Aflao in the Volta Region.

The project which forms part of the Trans-ECOWAS rail network when completed would boost transport services and promote economic activities on that corridor.

Ongoing works currently include feasibility studies and other engagements that would ensure that the project, which would be carried out in phases, becomes a reality.

The Minister of Railways Development, Mr Joe Ghartey said this at a durbar of chiefs and people of the Oguaa Traditional Area to climax the celebration of this year’s Fetu Afahye at Cape Coast last Saturday.

There was a colourful procession of chiefs and Asafo companies from the Mfantsipim Junction to the Jubilee Park at Cape Coast for the durbar.

This year’s celebration was on the theme: “Restoration of our heritage; a key to tourism and development”.

Mr Ghartey also explained that after the completion of the feasibility studies the government would now look for the financial resources or investors to develop the rail line from Takoradi to Accra and indicated that, “that would link the Central Region to the Western and Greater Accra regions.”

He noted that, the construction of rail-line linking the Central Region to both the Western and Greater Accra regions would further open up the area for employment opportunities thereby addressing the problem of unemployment.

Touching on the introduction of the Free Senior High School (SHS) by the Akufo-Addo led administration, he said, the initiative had helped people who would not have had access to SHS due to financial reasons to do so.

The high numbers in the various SHS, he said, had put stress on the existing infrastructure but was quick to say that the government had embarked on massive infrastructure development in the schools to address the challenges of space.

He, therefore, urged students in the area to learn hard in order to take advantage of the introduction of the free SHS policy.

The Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osaberima Kwesi Atta II, in his address, appealed to the government to ensure that a share of revenue from the Cape Coast Castle was given to the town to address some developmental challenges.

He expressed optimism of the reconstruction of the Cape Coast town roads which the current administration under President Akufo-Addo had pledged to carry out.

The Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, in his remarks, said the government had embarked on the construction of a sea defence wall along the coast in Cape Coast and the region in general under its coastal protection project.

The project, he explained, would contribute in protecting a number of heritage sites in the region.

FROM DAVID O. YARBOI-TETTEH, CAPE COAST

Pic: Photo Editor