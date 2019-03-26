500-bed Kumasi Military Hospital nears completion

The 500-bed Military Hospital in Kumasi is taking shape and Euroget De-Invest S. A, in charge of the project are aiming to complete the entire project and hand over to the government by the end of September.

So far, more than 70% of the project is said to have been completed with the Administration block at its full completion stage.

The remaining less than 30% work left to be completed is the physical infrastructure, installation of equipment, the laying of the six kilometer internal road network and over 40 acres of landscaping.

Information gathered indicates that about 80% of hospital medical equipment has already arrived in the country.

One of the main aims for the construction of the Kumasi Military Hospital, is to serve as a referral point to reduce the pressure on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The 500- bed Kumasi Military Hospital project is situated on the 260,000 miles of land and it is to be classified as a tertiary institution when completed.

The hospital project when completed in September 2019 would have a medical centre, including 17 specialist clinics, pharmacy units, theatres, laboratories, kitchen, laundry and a morgue.

The hospital would have a treatment plant for water, sewerage and medical waste including internal glass generating system, where oxygen would be processed from the fresh air and distributed to the relevant units.

The hospital will also have a car park for about 750 vehicles at a time and a helipad to receive emergencies by helicopters. In addition, there would be 54 flats for staff accommodation.

The contractor, Euro get De-Invest S.A, has assured of a three-year warranty and maintenance deal on their equipment and facilities.

It would also offer training to relevant persons on important installations within the hospital as part of a goodwill gesture.