50 Di Asa Queens in Accra for Season 3 show

Fifty Di Asa Queens were on Thursday evening treated to an exciting cocktail reception which marked the beginning of the 3rd edition of the Di Asa dancing competition dubbed: Di Asa Season 3, a flagship Tv reality show of Atinka media Village (AMV).

The competition, organised by, Atinka Media Village (AMV), designed for plus-size market women to showcase their dancing skills for the chance to win prizes such as cars, a free trip to Dubai and other amazing prizes.

Mr Albert KwabenaDwumfour, Managing Director (MD) of Atinka Media Village, addressing the contestants said this year’s competition would be an exciting one as the first the competition would have its first show on Saturday 20 July 2019.

Some of the ladies dancing at the event

He noted that all the contestants from regions with airports were flown to Accra by plane and the rest came by buses.

“This year’s show is especially great because for the first time we have decided to hold two eviction free shows, with top notch judges to be on the panel to select the best Di Asa queens throughout the eviction and grand finale,” Mr Dwumfour added.

Voting, he said would be done through a web portal, a mobile application, SMS and through USSD.

“The SMS short code for the competition would be 1422 across all networks, all other voting portals would be communicated when configurations are completed”, he added.

Mr Dwumfour cautioned the contestants to heed the advice of the dieticians who were a new addition to the competition to make sure that contestants lose weight and led healthy lives.

He urged the contestants to make the best out of the competition and wished them the best of luck, adding that the finals would be held on September, 29 but the venue was yet to be confirmed.

Reverend Dr Enoch Arthur Aryeh, Group MD of Tobinco Group of Companies chairing the event noted that each contestant would lose some weight during the competition due to the activities they would partake in.

He congratulated them for coming this far and wished them success.

Mrs Cynthia Morrison, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection (GCSP), the special guest at the event urged the contestants to pay keen attention to the health talks they would receive during the competition so that they lead a good and healthy life.

She added that even though there would be one winner, they were all considered winners for finding the courage to take on this competition.

Mrs Morrison however pleaded with the organisers to allow women with disabilities to also partake in the next edition of the competition so that they can have a sense of belonging.

BY BENEDICTA GYIMAAH FOLLEY