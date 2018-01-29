5 more Kwabenya jailbreak suspects grabbed

Five more suspects in connection with the deadly attack and escape from lawful custody at Kwabenya District Police Station as well as the murder of Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi have been arrested by the police at Kasoa in the Central Region.

This brings the number of arrests in the Kwabenya incident to 11, including six persons who were arrested earlier this week. Three of the suspects are re-arrested fugitives and three accomplices who facilitated the attack and escape.

Kofi Seshie, 28; Sarba George, 23; George Asante, 33; Theophilus Banda, 25; and Elvis Owusu, 31 are in police custody assisting in investigations.

The Director General of the Police Public Affairs Directorate, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Senanu Eklu told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, stating that Seshie is believed to have shot and killed Inspector Ashilevi who was on duty at the charge office during the attack.

ACP Eklu said all five suspects were arrested by personnel from the Accra Regional Police Command at Kasoa in the early hours last Saturday.

The Director General appealed to the public to volunteer reliable information for the arrest of the other suspects.

It is recalled that two of the fugitives, Atta Kwadwo and Prince Osei were arrested at Worawora in the Volta Region last week by the Police.

Also apprehended were their accomplices who aided their escape. They were identified as Nancy Benta,28, alias Awura Ama and George Yeboah alias Kwasi Shower.

One other, Kofi Acheampong believed to be a spiritual father of the suspects and a source of weapon supply to the criminals had been nabbed.

Armed robbers last Sunday dawn attacked the Kwabenya District Police in the Ga East District of Greater Accra Region, shot and killed Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi who was on duty and freed seven suspects remanded in custody.

The suspects, who according to the police include a Nigerian, are Chibuzor Akwabu, 34; Dickson Ofori, 24; Edem Rockson, 32; Prince Osei, 27; Emmanuel Kotey, 21; Kofi Darko, 21 and Attah Kwadwo, 20.

According to the police, Akwuba and Dickson were on remand for robbery, while, Darko was being held for possessing of firearms without authority, with Rockson answering a charge of stealing.

The others Kotei, Osei and Kwadwo were being held for other offences, the police told the Ghanaian Times.

By Anita Nyarko Yirenkyi