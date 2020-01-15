5-day Jospong Leadership confab opens at Gomoa Fetteh

More than 1,300 staff of the Jospong Group of Companies have converged on the Pentecost Convention Centre, Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region for the 2020 Jospong Leadership Conference.

The five-day conference aimed to discuss organisational goals to engender positive work ethics and good corporate governance.

Among other things, the conference is also used as a platform for self assessment, socialising and team building.

The participants were taken through leadership skills and attitudes needed in the performance of their duties.

This year’s event is on the theme “Jospong: Building the future together!” and attended by senior staff, the clergy and motivational speakers.

The Director General in charge of Research, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye who delivered the keynote speech advised management of the company to consider capacity building as a tool to sustaining its business.

He identified physical assets and organisational capital as a useful business development tool but said human resource, timeliness, goodwill, cleanliness and franchise could sustain a business.

Importantly, the senior police officer said mutual trust-building, a strong bond between organisation and employees, good leadership and team work could spur growth and prosperity.

COP Boakye said building a resilient business requires not only good leadership but the ability of an organisation to dismiss or remove persons who do not support the cause of achieving organisational goals.

He commended the efforts of Jospong Group of Companies in addressing sanitation challenges and urged them to do more.

COP Boakye who is also a lawyer advised management to shutdown non- performing companies and focus on building the profit making companies.

In a welcome address, Dr Joseph Kwame Siaw Agyepong, the Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies said the company continued to provide solutions to sanitation challenges including the distribution of 200 trucks nationwide.

Dr Agyepong stated that in 2019 the group supplied one million waste bins to urban and peri-urban homes through its plastic recycling company, Universal Plastic Plant and Recycling (UPPR) in collaboration with Environmental Service Providers Association and Ecobank Ghana Limited.



He said the 400-tonne Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant (IRECOP) at the Accra Waste Recovery Centre near Korle Bu had created more than 1,400 jobs to the people.

Dr Agyepong stressed that the group would continue to work harder and harness the collective efforts of all to build the human, intellectual and financial capital of the business.

Reverend Dr Sam Adeyi, an international motivational speaker from Nigeria underscored the need to introduce leadership in educational curriculum.

He defined leadership as the skill and ability to influence policies and decisions, adding that everyone could effect change regardless of their status in the society.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA GOMOA FETTEH