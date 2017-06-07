468,053 candidates write BECE nationwide

Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) began on Monday in all examination centres across the country.

From Sunyani, Daniel Dzirasah, reports that a total of 43,744 candidates are writing this year’s BECE in the Brong-Ahafo Region as compared to 42,659 candidates in 2016.

Out of the 43,744 candidates, 23,311 are boys with 20,433 girls while in 2016, 22,716 out of the 42,659 were boys while 19,943 were girls.

The 162 examination centres spread across the 27 districts in the region have been slated for the candidates to write the BECE.

Mr. Luke Mensah, the Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service, told The Ghanaian Times that all the 43,744 candidates taking part in this year’s BECE examinations have been taken through series of examination rules and regulations.

He said the candidates have also been adequately prepared for the examination as they have been urged not to panic, adding, that they should believe in themselves that they would pass the examination.

Mr. Mensah advised the candidates to stick to what they had been thought by their teachers.

He cautioned them against examination malpractices or any negative attitude that could lead to the cancellation of their papers and emphasised that they should not rely on any foreign materials.

When contacted, the Regional Branch Controller of the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), Mr. Atta Wenide, indicated that the council was fully prepared for this year’s BECE examination.

He added that they had dispatched all the necessary materials to the various districts and briefed all the supervisors and officials of the GES about rules and regulations covering the conduct of the examination.

In all there are 448,053 candidates from 15,185 public and private schools across the 10 regions in the country.

A total of 72 students out of 73 pupils from Denkyira-Obuasi in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region are among a total of 50,106 candidates writing the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Central Region, reports David Yarboi-Tetteh, Cape Coast.

One candidate according to educational authorities had been absent from school for the past two months.

The Central Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service, David Affram was speaking to news men when the Deputy Minister of Education in charge of pre-tertiary and Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North, Mrs. Barbara Acher-Ayisi visited some examination centres in the region yesterday.

There were fears that candidates from the area would not be able to write their BECE examinations following the gruesome murder of Major Maxwell Mahama of the Ghana Armed Forces and subsequent fleeing from the town by residents.

At the Efutu Senior High Examination Centre, 379 candidates were writing the examination while at the Wesley Girls High School examination centre 457 out of 458 were writing the examination when the team arrived at the centre.

Mr. Affram explained that the District Education Oversight Committee intensified its announcement through the use of various platforms including FM stations and succeeded in mobilising the students who would be writing the examinations at Diaso, the district capital and not the town.

He stated that it had been an annual event where students from the town were camped at Diaso during examination periods and that the students writing the paper there was not as a result of the unfortunate incident at Denkyira-Obuasi.

The deputy educational minister, Mrs. Barbara Asher-Ayisi during the visit admonished the candidates to have self confidence as they write the papers which she said was a defining moment in their lives.

She urged them to refrain from any form of examination malpractice since it was against the laws of engagement.

She took time to present mathematical sets to candidates writing the examinations at the centres she visited.

From Tema, Godfred Blay Gibbah reports that 7,183 pupils made up of 3,520 boys and 3,663 girls from 132 private and 49 public schools are writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination at 25 centres in the Tema metropolis which began smoothly on Monday.

Interestingly under a special arrangement between the Ghana Education Service and the Ghana Health Service each of the centres had a nurse to administer first aid to any pupil who might fall sick due to examination tension.

The Tema Metropolitan Director of Education, Mrs. Margaret Frempong-Kore disclosed this yesterday when she conducted the Mayor of Tema, Mr. Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, round some of the examination centres.

The centres are Sakumono Complex A and B schools, Presbyterian Senior High School and Manhean Secondary Technical School.

At the Presbyterian Senior High School, Mrs. Dorothy Opare-Baidu, the supervisor, said 243 pupils from six schools were writing the examination while one of them had travelled out of the country.

At Manhean Secondary Technical School 203 pupils from nine schools were present while one person was absent.

Addressing the pupils during break time, Mr. Mensah advised them not to indulge in any examination malpractices that could result in their being penalised.

He urged them to come out with flying colours so that they would have the opportunity to benefit from the free Senior High School programme to be rolled out next academic year.

Mrs. Frempong-Kore on her part encouraged the pupils not to panic as the intensive preparations they had made would enable them to pass the examination.

The Northern Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mr. Mohammed Haroon Cambodia has admonished invigilators and supervisors of the Basic Education Certification Examinations (BECE) to desist from indulging in examination malpractice, reports Yabuku Abdul-Majeed, Tamale.

“We would deal ruthlessly with any invigilator or supervisor who is caught in any form of examination malpractice in the ongoing BECE,” he warned.

Mr. Cambodia gave this warning when he accompanied the Northern Regional Minister Saeed Salifu to visit some examination centres in the Tamale metropolis yesterday.

He stated that his outfit has put up measures to effectively address examination malpractice in this year’s examinations in the area.

Mr. Cambodia indicated that all invigilators have been given strict instructions and anyone of them who failed to complied would not be spared.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr. Salifu Saeed on his part advised the candidates to be calm, composed and focused.

He said there was no need for them to panic during but rather write what they know and avoid copying or sending foreign materials into the examination halls.

Mr. Saeed while wishing them the best of luck urged them to put up their best in order to enjoy the free education policy of the government.

Forty thousand, four hundred and six candidates are writing the BECE examinations in the Northern region.

A total of 329 candidates made up of 138 males and 191 females are writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at Police Depot School, Tesano in the Greater Accra Region, reports Felicia Andevie and Anastasia Fiagbenu.

The candidates were from Police Depot ‘1’ and ‘2,’ Grace Memorial School, Gracie Junior High School (JHS) and Noble Child International School.

A candidate from Seed and Harvest JHS, one of the participating schools at the centre, was absent due to relocation.

The first paper ‘English Language Paper 2’ which was to start at exactly 9am started twenty minutes after the time.

According to Mr. Sherrie Ahadzie, the supervisor for the centre, the reason for the delay was due to the late arrival of the question papers.

Explaining the situation, Mr. Ahadzie said the vehicle transporting the papers from the WAEC Centre at Accra Academy, was stuck in a vehicular traffic which caused the 20 minutes delay.

Mr. Ampim Darko, Human Resource Officer, Ablekuma Police Education Directorate who toured the centre decried the bad state of furniture to be used by the candidates and urged the Ghana Education Service (GES) to ensure candidates were provided with the proper tools and environment to be able to partake successfully in the exercise.