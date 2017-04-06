42nd SWAG awards launched

MTN Ghana, headline sponsors of the annual Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) awards have committed a sum of GH¢ 42,000.00 towards the 42nd edition of the ceremony scheduled for the Banquet Hall of the State House on May 27.

The event which is aimed at rewarding distinguished sports men and women who excelled in the year 2016 will this year see individuals and teams in 20 competitive categories covering 18 disciplines honoured.

FIFA and CAF General Coordinator and former Black Stars player, Anthony Baffoe and boxer Emmanuel ‘Gameboy’ Tagoe will contest for the flagship Sports Personality of the Year.

Presenting the package at the media launch of the event on Tuesday, Mrs. Cynthia Lumor, Corporate Services Executive at MTN congratulated SWAG for the splendid event held last year. Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew, is the current holder of the award.

“As the lead sponsor of the SWAG Awards for the past eight years, we have enjoyed a cordial partnership with SWAG. The past and present executives of the association have played their roles well to ensure that our marriage remains formidable. It is for this reason that we have decided to renew the relationship with SWAG for another three years.”

This, she attributed to the constant engagements with the association and the value SWAG brings to the table when it comes to projecting a positive image of MTN to the public.

Mrs. Lumor urged the media to offer more support for the MTN FA Cup tournament, noting that the effort put in by the media would go a long way to encourage her outfit to go the extra mile in keeping the relationship alive.

President of SWAG Mr. Kwabena Yeboah who received the dummy cheque on behalf of the association thanked MTN who he described as a reliable ally for their continuous support for the awards.

He stated, however, that the organization of the event over the years has been very expensive and expressed the hope that more corporate bodies will come on board to support the event and help sustain it.

Launching the event, former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports and a former President of SWAG, Mr. Joe Aggrey called on the present executive to ensure they bring back onto the Ghanaian sporting calendar the annual SWAG Cup match, an activity he stated led to the formation of SWAG.

