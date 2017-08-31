4 Former envoys donate to Sierra Leone flood victims

Four former Ghanaian High Commissioners to Sierra Leone have donated relief items to victims of the flood and mudslide that killed about 500 people in Freetown a fortnight ago.

The former High Commissioners are Kabral Blay Amihere, Mrs Elizabeth Mills- Robertson, Mrs Mokowa Blay Adu Gyamfi and Gen. Carl Mordey.

The items donated were10 bales of used clothing and shoes as well as an undisclosed amount of money to the High Commission in Ghana.

The donation was done with support from the Ghana Association of Professionals in Sierra Leone (GHAPSIL) and the Modern Women of Wisdom International (MWWI), a humanitarian non-governmental organisation based in Ghana.

Presenting the items, Mrs Mokowa Blay Adu Gyamfi said the package was the group’s widow’s mite to help alleviate the plight of the victims.

Mrs Karen Akiwumi-Tanoh, a member of GHAPSIL, said the disaster has adversely affected them as some of them ply their trade in Sierra Leone.

“To us this disaster was personal and as a group we got together and talked about how we would help,” she said.

She described the items as the group’s widow’s mite because we know Sierra Leone is faced with many problems.

“We have here some clothes generously donated by members of GHAPSIL and MWWI which we believe will be of great help to the people especially persons affected by the flood and mudslide disaster,” she said.

The Sierra Leonean High Commissioner to Ghana, Justice (rtd) Umu Hawa Tejan- Jalloh said the government and people of Sierra Leone were appreciative of the support of Ghanaians since the disaster occurred.

She said “we are humbled by the generous contributions and manifestation of love to Sierra Leone”, adding that this gesture showed that the ambassadors were worthy ambassadors of Ghana to Sierra Leone.

By Jemima Esinam Kuatsinu