4 constituencies hold NDC parliamentary primaries today



Four constituencies will hold their National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries today to elect their candidates for the 2020 elections.

They are Assin South and Mfantseman Constituencies, both in the Central Region; Fanteakwa North Constituency in the Eastern Region and Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region.

This was after the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has cleared four constituencies.



At least, 354 aspirants of the party contested in 157 constituencies in last Saturday’s parliamentary primaries with nine sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) losing their seats.



After today’s parliamentary primaries, 74 constituencies will be left to elect their 2020 parliamentary candidates because the primaries in those constituencies have been delayed as a result of complaints and petitions by candidates and some members.



Other complaints emerged after Saturday’s polls as some losing candidates alleged money influenced the votes however, the leadership of the party has assured that all constituencies will elect candidates before the close of year, on time for the flag bearer to name his running mate.





Forty constituencies in Ashanti are yet to elect their parliamentary candidates.

But primaries were postponed in five constituencies for various reasons which leave the Asawase Constituency where some NDC members have filed a petition to the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party following their inability to file the nomination form of Masawudu Mubarick, the aspirant, who is challenging the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Muntaka Mubarak.

The NDC has put in place a conflict resolution committee to resolve the impasse in the constituency but Mr Mubarick has expressed concern over the posturing of some party executives indicating that they do not want him to contest, Alhaji Mubarak, who is the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament.

He found the regional office of the party under lock and key when he arrived at the premises to file his nomination form in July 2019 and his nomination forms were said to have been rejected at the constituency and regional level because of pending disciplinary action against him.