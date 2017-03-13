4 Community Health students die in accident

Four final year students of Tanoso Community Health Nursing School at Tanoso in the Tano North District of the Brong Ahafo Region, died in a gory accident at Abesim near Sunyani, yesterday morning.

According to reports, the driver of the Nissan Primera with registration number BA 486-13, was driving on top speed, resulting in the vehicle somersaulting and landing with its four wheels facing the sky.

Gory pictures of the dead laying in the pool of blood have since gone viral on the social media.

Briefing The Ghanaian Times here, Superintendent of Police Daniel Oppong Asirifi, the Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) Commander, said the accident happened around 12am on Sunday at the Glamossy Junction.

He said the driver, Bernard Oppong Gyamfi, also Production Manager of Mckanzy Sportswear, in Sunyani, in critical condition at the Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital in Sunyani, was driving from Sunyani toward Abesim.

According to Sup Asirifi, the driver on reaching Dreamers, a popular spot in Sunyani, one of the four nursing students, who knew him, flagged him to stop.

The MTTD commanders said when he stopped they pleaded that he should ‘give them lift’ to the school, which he obliged.

Supt Asirifi said the driver on reaching the Glamossy junction at Abesim, lost control over the steering wheel, and hit a tree before the vehicle somersaulted and eventually landed on with the wheel facing the sky.

He said the victims were trapped in the mangled vehicle, and had to be removed by a team of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service.

Supt Asirifi said the dead identified as Florence Osei Tutu, 23, Dora Naza,24, Gifty Yeboah,24, and Vivian Coffi,24, had been deposited at the regional hospital mortuary, while the driver was receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The management of the school described the accident as devastating and the mood of students at campus sad as colleagues of the departed souls were wailing when the news reached them.

The school authorities were at the Sunyani District Police station for briefing and also present at the police station were the relatives of the deceased wailing.

In the related development, an unregistered Opel Astra taxi cab being driven by Joseph Naamonwule, 30, ran into a gutter at the Sunyani Estate junction.

According to the police, the driver was driving from Atronie towards Sunyani direction and on reaching the junction, he lost control and veered into the gutter.

Sup Asirifi said he was rushed to the Sunyani Municipal Hospital and died on admission.

By Daniel Dzirasah, Sunyani