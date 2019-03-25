35 Kintampo-Techiman accident victims given mass burial

Thirty five passengers whose bodies were burnt beyond recognition in the last Friday tragic accident on the Kintampo-Techiman highway, have been given mass burial at the Jema Cemetery in the Kintampo South municipality, on Saturday.

The bodies of 20 victims, who perished in the fatal accident were awaiting identification at the Jema Hospital mortuary and collection, by their families for burial.

The District Chief Executive for Kintampo South, Mr Alexander Gyan, told journalists that the decision for the mass burial was taken after a stakeholder meeting between him and his counterpart from Garu-Tempane, Mr Emmanuel Asore Avoka.

The DCE for Garu-Tempane, Mr Avoka, said the accident was very unfortunate, adding that the people of Garu-Tempane district were in the state of mourning as a majority of the victims were from the area.

He commiserated with the bereaved families and assured them of government’s support towards the burial of their dead.

Mr Avoka, however, cautioned drivers, especially those travelling long journeys, to have spare drivers in order to avoid accident on the highways.

Meanwhile, 30 out of 40 accident victims, who were receiving treatment at the hospital have been discharged.

Dr Prince Kwabena Tabiri, medical doctor in charge of the Jema Government Hospital told the Ghanaian Times that four other victims, who needed special treatment were referred to the Duayaw Nkwanta, Techiman Holy Family and Wenchi Methodist Hospitals.

He said six patients, who were in stable condition, would soon be discharged.

A terrible accident involving two buses on the Kintampo-Techiman highway last Friday dawn had resulted in the death of more than 70 passengers in the Bono-East Region.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the accident, which occurred at Amoma-Nkwanta near Kintampo, was due to a head-on collision between an ANKAI VVIP bus with registration number GT 3916-17 with passengers on board from Accra to Bolgatanga and a Kia Grand Bird bus with registration number GT 5694-18 also with passengers, travelling from Garu in the Upper-East Region to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The VVIP bus was being driven by Alexander Amoako Gyan, 54 years, now deceased.

The Kintampo Municipal Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police Joseph Antwi Gyau, who confirmed the accident to the Ghanaian Times, said the Kia Grand Bird caught fire and some of the trapped passengers were burnt beyond recognition.

He could not confirm the number of passengers, who perished, but said the death toll could rise due to the severity of the accident as most of the accident victims, who survived were in critical conditions receiving treatment at both Techiman and Jema Government Hospital.

