30 players invited to Black Princesses camp

The technical team of the Black Princesses, the national female U-20 team has invited 30 players for camp as the team starts preparations for their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

They are expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram on Monday, August 7, at 4pm.

Qualification for the team will commence in September for the 2018 FIFA U-20 World Cup with the first clash against Algeria.

They include Martha Annan, Esther Agyeman, Rose Teye-Baah, Issahaku Barikisu, Naomi Anima, Gladys Amfobea, Philicity Asouku, Mawia Uweisa, Blessing Agbomadzi and Catherine Arthur.

Others are Linda Amoako, Joyce Asamoah, Justice Tweneboah, Grace Asantewaa, Rahama Alhassan, Mary Entoah, Fuseina Mumuni, Olivia Anokye, Grace Acheampong and Abigail Sarkodie.

The rest are Mary Frimpong, Sandra Owusu Ansah, Priscilla Adobea, Helena Obeng, Raffia Kulchire Alhassan, Adizatu Mustapha, Gifty Acheampong, Sylvia Amankwa, Vivian Adjei Konadu and Fosuaa Annor Florence.

The 2018 FIFA U-20 World Cup will be staged in France from August 7-26, 2018.

