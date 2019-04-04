3 qualify for semis in Special Women’s League

Sunyani Prisons Ladies booked qualification to the next round of the Normalisation Committee Special Women’s Competition with a 2-1 victory over Kumasi Fabulous Ladies at the Army Park in Sunyani yesterday.

Agnes Aduako put the Fabulous Ladies ahead on 26 minutes but Rita Okyere restored parity for Prisons in the 57th minute before Helena Obeng sealed victory in the 84th minute to record a double over them after posting a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies also qualified to the final four following a goalless encounter away at the Prempeh College Park with Kumasi Sports Academy.

Elmina Sea Lions defeated Halifax Ladies 2-0 to also book qualification to the semi-finals.

Goals from Elizabeth Owusuaa on the eighth minute and Theresa Cobbina Ackon on the 42nd minute mark were enough to send the visitors through.

This afternoon at the Sekondi Gyandu Park, Police Ladies will take a 3-1 advantage from the first leg into their game against Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY