3 organisations donate blood to National Blood Bank

THREE organisations – Ashfoam, Rotary Club, Dzorwulu and Amplifies Ghana – have organised a blood donation exercise to support the National Blood Bank with 200 pints of blood.

The exercise, supervised by personnel of the Ghana Health Service, brought together hundreds of people within and around the Industrial Area here in Accra to support the gesture.

Organised every year, last Saturday’s edition was the eighth edition as the organisers look forward to continue.

Marketing and Communications Manager at Ashfoam, Yaw Ampem Darko Antwi, speaking with journalists after the exercise said supporting the exercise formed part of their corporate social responsibility to the society.

“It has become our culture to support any move to solicit blood for the National Blood Bank because it is an essential product which cannot be manufactured anywhere in the world.

“So if people would have to depend on the blood we all donate to survive in emergency situations, as an organisation, we are always prepared to support any move to solicit blood to support the National Blood Bank,” he said.

The Dzorwulu President of Rotary Club, SenyoAtiase, on his part said the exercise was in response to the “everyday appeals” of the National Blood Bank to the citizenry to support the bank.

According to him, “as Rotarians with professionals including medical practitioners among us, we know the importance of blood and how crucial it is to save lives. We also know how dire the blood bank needs the blood to save people so to us, it is just being responsive to the need for blood at the bank”.

Mr Atiase appealed to the general public and other organisations to emulate the gesture of the three institutions to support the blood bank.

Madam Comfort Kyerewa Acheampong of Amplifies Ghana, a branch of the United States Development for Agriculture promoting the consumption of egg, said their decision to support the exercise was to promote the consumption of eggs.

Eggs, she said, were good for blood production hence the need for every Ghanaian to cultivate the habit of consuming at least an egg a day if there were no medical limitations to doing so.

She said egg consumption should start when the child is six months old for the production of quality blood, urging Ghanaians to reach out with blood for that was the only way the blood bank could be supported.

She dispelled the notion that the frequent consumption of egg was harmful to human health.

