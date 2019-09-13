3 Nigerian women arrested for human trafficking



Three Nigerian women have been arrested by the police in the Central Region for allegedly trafficking three girls from Nigeria to Ghana for prostitution.

Miracle Ezeh, 40, Juliet Ede also known as Ebony and Aliagbasor were reported to have brought in the girls between the ages of 19 and 27 three months ago under the pretence of offering them jobs.

The suspects were reported to have taken the girls through some rituals by shaving their pubic hair and made to swear an oath not to disclose their reasons why they are in the country to anyone.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Central Regional Police Command Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, stating that the suspects were currently in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

She said on September 9, the Anti Human Trafficking Unit at Dunkwa –on-Offin District police acting on information, arrested Miracle for recruiting the girls from Nigeria to Ghana.

She said Miracle told the victims she was bringing them to Ghana to offer them jobs but upon arrival in Denkyira Ayanfuri she collected their mobile phones and introduced them into prostitution against their will.

DSP Oppong said Miracle has been collecting money from the victims from their prostitution business.

The PRO said her arrest led to the arrest of Juliet and Aliagbasor who are said to have recruited other girls.

She said the victims (name withheld) escaped and reported the issue to the police and the suspects were arrested.

DSP Oppong said the police suspects there were more victims and was collaborating with appropriate agencies to locate and rescue them.

She said preparations were underway to reunite the victims with their families.

DSP Oppong said the suspects would soon be arraigned for provisional charges of trafficking.

She appealed to the public to provide vital information to the police for immediate action.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI