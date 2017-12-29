3 die in motorcycle crash on Boxing Day

Three persons were confirmed dead on December 26, Boxing Day, when an unregistered Apsonic motorcycle transporting them rammed into a Hyundai vehicle loaded with 70 bags of dried cocoa beans, at Ajakaa, a suburb of Enchi, in the Aowin District of the Western Region.

The deceased, made up of a female and two males, who died on the spot, have been identified as Daavi, 28, and Solomon Addo, 18, both unemployed, and Stephen Mantey, a 32-year-old taxi driver.

Superintendent of Police Raymond Kofi Erzuah, Enchi District Police Commander, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the accident occurred at about 7.10 pm on December 26, when the driver of the vehicle, David Boateng, 34, who hails from New Ayakese, near Enchi, was driving the Hyundai vehicle belonging to a cocoa buying company, from Mortso towards Ajakaa.

He said on reaching the outskirt of Ajakaa, Boateng alleged the vehicle run out of fuel and he pulled up and parked offside of his lane.

Sup Erzuah said the motorcycle which was being ridden by Mantey with Addo and Daavi behind him, run into the vehicle whilst they were returning from Enchi to Desugano in the same district.

The Police Commander said all the victims died instantly and the bodies have been deposited at the Enchi Government Hospital for autopsy.

Sup Erzuah said the motorcycle and vehicle involved in the accident have been impounded and were at the Enchi Police Station.

According to the District Police Commander, the driver was in police custody and would be released on police inquiry bail after 48 hours.

He said that Boateng would be charged for careless and inconsiderate driving, negligently causing harm and failing to give space as much as possible for other vehicles to pass.

SupErzuah added that a duplicate docket would be forwarded to the Attorney General’s office in Sekondi for study and advice. – GNA