2nd registration window opens on march 16

January 24, 2020
The second window for the 2019/20 Ghana football season will open on the midnight of Monday March 16, 2020.

The opening of the second transfer window is in accordance with the GFA Regulations which makes provisions for the re-opening of registration within the football season.

The window is expected to close on Monday, April 13, 2020 Midnight (Monday night).

All participating clubs in the premiership and the second tier are expected to complete their second window signings before this deadline. –FA

