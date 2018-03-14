2nd Poultry Value Chain fair to be held in Sunyani

Stakeholders are set to hold the second edition of the Poultry Value Chain (POVAC) fair under the auspices of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) to bring all actors under one umbrella.

The event seeks to create sustainable market linkages between the POVAC actors at both the supply and demand ends while providing poultry farmers with access to cheaper, quality and more reliable sources of inputs to reduce cost of production.

A statement by Agrihouse Foundation said the two-day event would be an amalgamation of presentations, exhibitions, seminars, business to business meetings and food bazaar.

The statement said this year’s POVAC, which would happen at the Eusbyett Hotel in Sunyani from March 21 to 22 would be on the theme: “Employment Creation along the Poultry Value Chain: Public Private Partnership Approach.”

The statement indicated that more than 60 exhibitors in the poultry value chain had already completed initial registration for participation and that more registration was expected in the coming days.

“Silver Star Towers, Francis Cold Storage, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, SGS, MADCO, Jokas Farms, Glofet, Akate Farms, Esoko, Big Stars and Agricore have all registered,” the statement said.

It said the event is expected to bring more than 800 actors from across the agricultural value chain, especially the POVAC, government officials, development partners and financial institutions among others.

The statement said some international exhibitors and participants have also confirmed participation, adding that there had also been a number of sponsors including Pak Agro, Thermo King and Frankatson for the event.

The event is being organised by the Ghana Poultry Project (GPP), Assist Management in Poultry Layer Industry by Feed Improvement and Efficiency Strategy (AMPLIFIES) and the Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers (GNAPF), in partnership with Agrihouse Foundation.

The statement said “GPP and AMPLIFIES are both five-year projects funded by the United States Department of Agriculture as part of its Food for Progress Programme with the aim of improving the competitiveness of domestic production and processing of poultry meat and eggs as well as feed formulation.