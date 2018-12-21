2nd Lady put smile on faces of 250 widows

The Second Lady, Mrs. Samira Bawumia, has presented assorted items worth GH¢50,000 to some widows in the Northern Region.

The items included several boxes of cooking oil, quantities of wax print, drinks, boxes of key soaps, headgears, bags of rice and second-hand clothing.

The widows, numbering 250, were located in Tamale Metropolis, Sagnerigu and Savelugu Municipalities, and Tolon and Kumbugu districts

Mrs. Bawumia said the donation was part of the effort of her not-for-profit organisation, the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), to relief the suffering of widows in the area.

The widows were part of hundreds of residents who were affected by last season’s floods that engulfed some parts of the northern sector.

She said the empowerment and humanitarian service were core objective of her organisation, adding that “supporting women of the calibre of the widows is so refreshing and beneficial to me for they are backbone of many families.”

The Second Lady took the opportunity to highlight the importance of education as it was one of the tools to fight against poverty.

Mrs. Bawumia urged the widows to ensure their children get formal education to the highest level, saying that this would empower them to become responsible parents in the future.

The Executive Director of the Northern Widows Agricultural Foundation (NWAF), Issah Iddrisu, on behalf of the widows, commended the Second Lady for the gesture.

He said they are currently engaged in the mobilisation of widows within the northern savannah ecological zone for productive ventures.

Madam Salamatu Abukari, one of the beneficiaries pledged to use the items to commence a business, stating that “Mrs. Bawumia has wiped away all our tears”, and prayed that Allah grant her good health to continue with the humanitarian work that she was rendering.

