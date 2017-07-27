280 pharmacists inducted into service

Two hundred and eighty newly qualified and registered pharmacist were yesterday inducted into service by the Pharmacy Council in Accra.

The new pharmacists who have successfully passed all examinations after five years of training swore an Apothecary’s Oath to devote their working life to the service of mankind through pharmacy.

They comprise of 144 males and 136 females trained at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Ghana, Central University and eight universities abroad.

A Deputy Minister for Health, Mrs. Tina Mensah who was speaking at the ceremony said pharmacy was directly linked with the provision of quality health care hence the need for pharmacist to maintain professionalism.

“The expectation after your induction today is to practice in accordance with the relevant laws of the land and the code of ethics of your chosen profession,” she said.

She encouraged the newly inducted pharmacist to put much emphasis on government’s policy direction of ensuring equitable and sustainable access to safe medicines and other health care technologies acceptable for the benefit of the nation.

Mrs. Mensah described the theme for the induction ‘Mobilising human capital for advancement of pharmaceutical care in Ghana’ as a strategic one in line with government’s vision to bridge the equity gaps in geographic access to health care.

“The health ministry in its effort to ensure equity in health care has instructed the pharmacy council to design process to identify ineffective workflows, structures or systems and redesign them to fit the current business needs of the public, as well as develop plans to implement new changes.” She said.

She called on stakeholders in the pharmaceutical sector to work together to address and manage the challenges hindering the advancement of pharmaceutical economies.

Pharmacist Thomas Boateng Appiagyei, President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) said pharmacist have an indispensable role to play in Ghana’s quest to advance pharmaceutical care.

He advised the new pharmacist to work hard and also work on their personalities to develop and grow both their character and competence, as pharmacy is a profession of trust and they could only sustain and rise through the job with a good character.

“There is no place for laziness, you must work hard, sometimes work long hours, and even odd hours, you must do so with passion and deliver excellence at every opportunity, nothing less will suffice,” he said.

Pharm. Appiagyei further urged the pharmacist to maintain strong professional values like selflessness, empathy, integrity and truth if they aspire to be respected in society.

He noted that the PSGH has developed a 10 year strategic plan to enable it build ties with the health ministry, the pharmacy council, the food and drugs authority and all relevant stakeholders to attain the shift towards hard work, strong values to make impact in pharmaceutical care.

Mrs. Marygold Korri, a Preceptor in the pharmaceutical industry also asked the inductees to make the welfare of humanity and the quest to relief human from suffering their primary priority.

She stressed the need for them to keep abreast with happenings in society as professional competences alone would not make them successful in their chosen carrier.

Mr. Kumbol, Victor Wumbor-Apin was pronounced the overall best candidate for the 2016 Ghana Pharmacy Professional Qualifying Examination, Mr. Acheampong Moses Baafi was awarded for being the best student in law and ethic of pharmacy and Mr. Stephen Afrane was also adjudge the best in The Pharmacy Practice.

By Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey & Francisca Nartey