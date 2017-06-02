275-member parliament too big—Sam Okudzeto

Member of the Council of State Sam Okudzeto says the size of Ghana’s parliament is ‘too big’.

He said keeping 275 Members of Parliament (MPs) in parliament is a democratic bill too high for the taxpayer.

Mr. Okudzeto condemned the practice of re-sizing of constituencies stressing that Ghana must learn from best practice.

Pointing to the US system, the former president of the Ghana Bar Association said the size of Congress does not change anytime if the Americans re-size their congressional districts.

“They just adjust according to the population, they don’t increase numbers.

“Over here we just increase the numbers but after independence in 1957, Ghana began its experiment with parliamentary democracy with a 104-seater parliament,” he said.

In 60 years the chamber has more than doubled in size.

From 104 MPs under Ghana’s first president, Ghana’s parliament was 140-seater chamber under Prime Minister Dr. Busia of the Second Republic.

The only time it reduced its size was under the Third Republic (1979 to 1981) when it went back to the Independence figure of 104 MPs.

Since the Fourth Republic which began in 1992, the number of MPs has been on a relentless increase.

Ghana began under President Rawlings with 200 MPs. After 12 years, it moved to 230 MPs during the second term of President Kufuor.

The current 275 MPs were determined in the 2012 general elections.

The US with a 300-million population has 535 members of Congress. Ghana with more than 25 million has 275 MPs. –myjoyonline.com